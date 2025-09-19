Dusan Vlahovic’s future at Juventus continues to be the subject of speculation, with uncertainty surrounding whether he will remain in Turin beyond the current season. After the club failed to secure his departure during the summer window, questions about his long-term role in the team persist, despite his strong recent performances.

Juventus and Vlahovic’s Current Situation

The Serbian striker impressed in Juventus’ recent encounter with Borussia Dortmund, where his sharp form reignited enthusiasm among supporters. Many Juventus fans are now voicing their desire for him to remain, particularly as he has adapted well to no longer being the primary focus of the team’s attack. In this adjusted role, Vlahovic has flourished, and the club itself is reportedly pleased that he stayed past the summer.

Even so, Juventus face a dilemma. While they would like to keep him, it will not be straightforward. Barcelona are understood to be keen on securing his services as they plan for life beyond Robert Lewandowski. With Lewandowski entering the later stages of his career, the Catalan side views Vlahovic as an ideal long-term replacement, according to Tuttojuve.

Interest from Barcelona and Other Clubs

Barcelona’s interest is not isolated. They are just one of several European clubs monitoring the striker closely. The Spanish side is prepared to follow his progress over the course of the season, and speculation suggests that a free transfer in the summer would be an extraordinary development. Reports indicate that Barcelona, along with other leading clubs, may attempt to secure a pre-contract agreement with Vlahovic when he becomes eligible to negotiate with foreign teams in January.

Meanwhile, Juventus find themselves unable to restrict him to the bench, given his excellent form. Under the guidance of Igor Tudor, Vlahovic has appeared revitalised, and his performances underline the difficulty Juventus may face in convincing him to commit his future to the club. The coming weeks are expected to be crucial, as Juventus decide whether to table a new contract offer in an effort to ward off external interest.