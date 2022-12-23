Juventus wants to sign Benjamin Pavard, and they could get an easy way to add the World Cup winner to their squad at the end of this season.

Barcelona had also been keen on a move for him, and the Catalans were considered a club that could beat Juve to his signature.

However, a report on Calciomercato.it reveals the Catalans have now turned their attention towards Thomas Meunier of Borussia Dortmund and will no longer pursue his signature.

This means Juve can now make a move for Pavard and take him to the Allianz Stadium as early as next month.

Juve FC Says

We need new right-backs, and Pavard is accomplished in European football, coupled with his role as France won the World Cup in 2018.

It seems inevitable he will do well on our books, but we must not forget that he has recently been struggling to play for club and country, which could be a sign that he is on the decline.

It makes little sense for us to sign a player who cannot get playing time at his present club because that clearly shows he is likely not good enough for us too.

If we buy him, he could become a liability to us too. The best thing to do will be to sign him on loan in January and watch him.