Barcelona hoping to snap up Juventus man on a free transfer

Paulo Dybala is on the radar of several clubs and he could change employers by the end of this season.

The Argentinian attacker has been very loyal to Juventus, and he wants to continue playing for them, but he needs to reach an agreement on a new deal with the club to stay beyond this season.

As Juve struggles to strike one with him, other European clubs are looking to try their luck by convincing him to join them for free in the summer.

One such club is Barcelona, which has been struggling financially in recent months.

The Catalans know it would be very expensive to sign Dybala for a transfer fee and they are now looking to add him as a free agent, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The report also claims that the former Palermo man is looking to test himself in another competition, suggesting that he might be interested in moving to Catalunya.

Juve FC Says

Dybala is one of our most important players and keeping him at the Allianz Stadium means a lot.

Max Allegri trusts him even though he is injury-prone and the manager would want to keep a key piece of his attack at the club.

However, the team is bigger than him and we will only strike an agreement with his entourage if it would benefit the club in the long term.