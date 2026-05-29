Barcelona have added Andrea Cambiaso to their summer shopping list as the Spanish side step up efforts to strengthen their squad in the next transfer window, as reported by Calciomercato.

The Catalans remain one of the teams expected to be active in the upcoming window and are close to adding Anthony Gordon to their squad, as they continue to explore options to strengthen key areas of the team ahead of the new season.

They do not want to waste time in making their squad stronger than it is at present, with several new players expected to be added to the group as part of their long-term planning, with recruitment being prioritised to ensure greater depth and balance across the squad.

Transfer plans and squad strategy

One of those targets could be Cambiaso, who is regarded as one of the most important players in the Juventus squad.

Juventus are not expected to sell him easily, but after failing to qualify for the Champions League, they may need to make sacrifices and have placed almost all players in their squad on the market, depending on the offers they receive as the club evaluates the financial and sporting implications of their situation following their European setback.

Player valuation and Barcelona interest

They are willing to sell any star who receives a strong offer, meaning Cambiaso could be available if Barcelona decide to act decisively in the market as interest in the defender continues to grow across Europe.

The Italian international would view a move to a club like Barcelona as a major step in his career, and it remains to be seen whether the Catalan side will accelerate their interest as they attempt to finalise other transfer business quickly, with Barcelona’s recruitment strategy likely to depend on how quickly they can conclude other deals and balance their overall squad structure moving forward.