Barcelona is constantly contacting the agent of Juventus star

Barcelona is seriously pursuing the signature of Juventus’ contract rebel, Paulo Dybala.

The Argentinian would be out of contract at the end of this season and has been in talks with the Bianconeri over a renewal.

Progress has not been made, and he is months away from leaving as a free agent.

However, he can speak to other European clubs now and that has opened the door for the former Palermo man to join the likes of Barca or PSG.

Todofichajes says the Catalans are very serious about signing him and they have been in constant contact with his entourage over a transfer.

The report claims the attacker is a serious target of theirs and because they have little money to spend, they want to add him to their squad for free.

It remains unclear if they will offer him more salary than Juve has placed before his entourage now.

Juve FC Says

It is completely normal that a top European club wants to sign Dybala because he is a world-class player.

Any side will benefit from having him in their squad, but it remains almost inconceivable that Juve will allow him to leave.

The club would hold further talks with him soon. Hopefully, both parties would find an agreement this time.