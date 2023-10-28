Juventus is among the clubs interested in Arthur Vermeeren, who has been shining since his promotion to the Royal Antwerp first team. The teenager is considered one of the top Belgian young talents, impressing both domestically and in European competitions.

While Juventus is closely monitoring his progress, they are not the sole club recognising his potential. Several other clubs are aware of Vermeeren’s talent, and Juventus needs new midfielders who can offer long-term success.

According to TuttoJuve, Barcelona is also keen on signing the 18-year-old, and they are actively looking for a replacement for Sergio Busquets. The Catalans have been tracking Vermeeren for several months and are serious contenders in the race to secure his signature.

Given Barcelona’s status as a top club and their appeal to young players, they pose a significant challenge to Juventus in the pursuit of Arthur Vermeeren.

Juve FC Says

Vermeeren is a top talent and everyone who follows European football must have heard about him.

The midfielder will be spoilt for choice when he wants to change clubs and we must be prepared to win the race.