Barcelona is keen on signing one of Juventus star men

Juventus wants to keep Angel di Maria with them beyond this campaign and has been in talks with the Argentinian.

When he joined them in the summer, he signed just a one-year deal, but after starring for them in the Europa League, the Bianconeri wishes they had offered him a longer contract.

Di Maria is open to staying as his family seems to have settled into life in Italy, which boosts Juve’s chances.

However, that has not stopped admiring glances and one of them is from Barcelona, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The Catalans are interested in free agents as they navigate through a difficult financial time and consider Di Maria a player that can help them stay competitive without spending a huge transfer fee.

Juve FC Says

Barca is an attractive club and Di Maria might want to move there, especially if they sign Lionel Messi.

We have been in talks to keep him and must speed things up now so that we do not miss out on his signature.

The attacker has enjoyed life in Turin, but we have been poor recently, which could make him reconsider staying and deciding to leave would be much easier if he has a top suitor like Barca chasing his signature.