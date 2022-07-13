Barcelona is targeting a move for Danilo after watching him impress at Juventus since he moved to Turin.

The Brazilian is very versatile, and he has played as a left-back, a right-back, centre back, and in midfield for Juve.

This makes him one of the most important members of Max Allegri’s squad, and the gaffer will not want to lose him.

However, Calciomercatoweb reports that Barca is keen to add him to their squad and they are prepared to include a Juve target in their offer.

The Bianconeri have been long-term admirers of Memphis Depay, and the report says the Catalans could add the Dutchman in their offer for Danilo.

Juve FC Says

Danilo is one of our most important players at the moment, and his versatility has helped us on so many occasions.

The former Manchester City man is adept at playing in a variety of positions and it could be the reason Barca wants him in their squad.

But we need his influence on the pitch and in our dressing room, which should make us keep him.

Depay has not been very impressive at Barca, so he doesn’t exactly represent the best name we can add to our squad.