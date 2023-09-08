Adrien Rabiot signed a one-year contract extension with Juventus this summer, reaffirming his importance within the Bianconeri squad. Despite his previous deal running down and attracting interest from various clubs, the French midfielder opted to remain in Turin.

However, it appears that some of his suitors are still interested in securing his services. According to a report from Tuttojuve, Rabiot remains on the radar of Barcelona. The Catalan club has navigated through significant financial challenges by signing several players as free agents and aims to replicate this strategy by pursuing Rabiot next summer.

While Juventus is reportedly set to initiate talks with Rabiot over a contract extension, they could face a formidable challenge in convincing him to stay, as Barcelona is expected to make a concerted effort to persuade him to make the move to Catalonia. The future of the talented midfielder remains an intriguing storyline to follow.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is one of a number of players we have in our squad that we expect to do well if he remains in the group.

We have to get him on a new contract as soon as possible so that we can be sure his future is secured and he can only leave us for a significant transfer fee, which will be a just reward for keeping him on.