Franck Kessie appears to be on the verge of returning to Serie A with Juventus, as the Bianconeri have intensified their efforts to secure the Ivorian midfielder.

Since his move to Catalonia last season, Kessie has faced challenges in finding his place and wishes to find a new club where he can showcase his abilities more effectively.

Juventus’ sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, holds a favourable opinion of the former Atalanta player, and the club has been engaged in discussions with Barcelona to bring him into their squad in recent weeks.

While progress in negotiations has been difficult so far, there seems to be a potential breakthrough in the talks. Tuttomercatoweb reports that Barcelona is now willing to consider a loan-to-buy agreement, which could become an obligation if specific performance objectives are met.

This type of arrangement has been Juventus’ preference from the beginning, and they are pleased to hear that Barcelona is also open to it.

As a result, talks are expected to gain momentum in the upcoming days, with Juventus hopeful of concluding the deal as soon as possible and welcoming Franck Kessie to their ranks.

Juve FC Says

Kessie did a good job in Serie A, but it is smart that we want him on an initial loan deal because that will help us test if he is good for our team.

If he flops, we can send him back to Barca after just one season and find a better player for that role.