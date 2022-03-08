Barcelona is serious about beating Juventus to Serie A midfielder

Barcelona and Juventus are two of Europe’s great clubs and are both looking to dominate their domestic league again.

They have done business in the past, with Arthur joining Juve from the Catalan side and Miralem Pjanic moving the other way last season.

Both sides have had a good business relationship, but they could clash in the transfer market over the signature of one player.

Tuttomercatoweb says both clubs are interested in a move for AC Milan’s Franck Kessie.

The Ivorian midfielder looks set to leave the San Siro as a free agent when his contract expires in the summer.

Juventus ideally wants to sign him as the best player from a rival club, but it will not be easy.

The report claims Barcelona is eyeing major recruitment from the free agency market.

They have three players they will sign for free in the summer and Kessie is one of them.

The Catalans want him alongside Chelsea duo, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen.

Juve FC Says

Kessie has been a consistent performer in Serie A and he would be a great player to have in our squad.

The former Atalanta midfielder will join the club that offers him the best terms, and this means Juve can win.

However, we have struggled to offer huge salaries recently and it would be interesting to see if we can pull off this transfer.