Barcelona have reportedly added Juventus stalwart Andrea Cambiaso to their summer shortlist, as they believe he would fit seamlessly into their plans.

The Italian international has been on the Bianconeri’s books since making the move from Genoa in the summer of 2022.

After spending a campaign on loan at Thiago Motta’s Bologna, he returned to Turin in 2023, and quickly established himself as a regular starter.

Barcelona plotting summer move for Andrea Cambiaso

Although he’s been blowing hot and cold this season, Cambiaso remains an automatic starter at Juventus. This has been the case with Max Allegri, Thiago Motta, Igor Tudor, and currently with Luciano Spalletti.

In January 2025, Manchester City were eager to secure the Italian’s services, but they weren’t able to reach an agreement with the Serie A giants.

According to Sportitalia journalist Gianluigi Longari, Juventus can expect a new onslaught for Cambiaso next summer, as Barcelona have identifying him as the ‘ideal’ profile to bolster their full-back department.

The Blaugrana’s current options are Joao Cancelo, Jules Kounde, Gerard Martin, and Alejandro Balde, but the club is reportedly seeking a new addition, preferably one capable of occupying either flank.

Due to his versatility and attacking capabilities, Barca feel Cambiaso has what it takes to succeed at Hansi Flick’s court.

Should Juventus consider cashing in on Cambiaso?

Based on Transfermartk’s valuation, Cambiaso is worth €30 million. However, Damien Comolli and Co. will likely request significantly higher figures, albeit it’s unlikely to reach the €70 million asking price set when Man City enquired about the player last year.

A significant transfer fee would allow Juventus to register a major capital gain that the club can reinvest to strengthen the squad. However, Cambiaso’s departure would also leave a sizable hole in the full-back/wing-back department, which is already lacking in terms of quality and depth.

Weston McKennie and Pierre Kalulu have been forced to adapt to wide roles this season. While they have both enjoyed successful transitions, the Turin-based giants are expected to recruit more natural full-back options in the summer.

They’re currently being linked with various profiles, including Zeki Celik, Destiny Udogie, and Dodo.