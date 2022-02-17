Barcelona keen to beat Juventus to Eredivisie defender

Barcelona wants to add Noussair Mazraoui to their impressive list of right-backs at the end of this season.

The Catalans still have Dani Alves, Sergino Dest and Moussa Wague to choose from to field in that position.

Despite these options, Xavi Hernandez wants Mazraoui, and that means the Catalans will compete with Juventus for the Ajax man.

He would be a free agent at the end of this season and he has been a part of the Ajax side that has impressed in Europe and dominated in the Netherlands over the past few seasons.

Calciomercato reported late last month that Juve has an interest in his signature.

But Todofichajes is now claiming Barcelona will do everything to add him to their squad as a free agent.

Juve FC Says

Barcelona’s financial problems are well publicised and they should not sign a player ahead of Juve.

We are also closer to winning trophies than the Catalans are, and that should be a good reason that Mazraoui moves to Turin.

However, we would need to still offer him a very good financial package to win the race for his signature.

As a free agent, that would play an important role in the next club that he joins from Ajax.