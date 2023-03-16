Barcelona keeping an eye on Juventus legal struggles

Barcelona is eagerly awaiting the outcome of Juventus’ legal struggles as they fight theirs in Spain.

The Bianconeri are struggling to clear their name in Italy after being docked 15 points for their use of capital gains and they are also expecting to be punished when the Prisma investigation is completed.

The interest of Barcelona is in how UEFA will punish the black and whites, according to AS.

The European football governing body has received documents from prosecutors in Italy who are taking care of the Juventus case and they could act on that to punish the Bianconeri in Europe as well.

La Liga cannot punish Barca for their latest legal case and recently wrote to UEFA to investigate the issue.

The Catalans believe how Juventus is punished by the governing body will set the tone for their own.

Juve FC Says

Juve and Barcelona have just set themselves up for ridicule, considering that they continue to champion the European Super League idea.

This shows that they truly want a different competition for the sake of making more money.

Juve has appealed its 15-point deduction and we expect them to continue working hard to clear their name because if that deduction stands, it will affect the morale of their players.