Barcelona keeps Juventus man at the top of their list of targets

Barcelona has maintained an interest in Alvaro Morata as Juventus struggles to make his transfer permanent.

The Atletico de Madrid loanee has been at Juve in the last two seasons and he can return to the Spanish club at the end of this campaign.

Juve can make his transfer permanent for 35m euros, but they are struggling to pay that fee.

This has opened the door for other clubs to add him to their squad when the transfer window reopens.

Barca wanted to sign him in the January transfer window, but Juve kept the Spain international.

The striker has remained an important member of their first team, but Fichajes.net claims the Catalans are still interested.

They have added him and his teammate, Joao Felix, to their transfer shortlist. If they cannot sign the latter, they will get the Juve loanee.

Juve FC Says

Barca’s interest will make Atleti maintain their resolve and insist his asking price is met by Juve or any other club.

The Bianconeri know how much value is reasonable to place on Morata. If Atleti wants more money, we would simply walk away from the talks for good.

He has been a good member of our team, but he is not very prolific to be worth buying for so much money.