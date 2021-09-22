Barcelona lead the race for young Ligue 1 midfielder targeted by Juventus

While the majority of the top European clubs suffers from financial difficulties in the post Covid-19 era, free agents have become more wanted than ever.

For their part, Juventus have been adopting this strategy for the last decade or so, pulling off the likes of Andrea Pirlo, Sami Khedira and Fernando Llorente on Bosman deals. But in this day and age, the Bianconeri are facing more and more competition in this regard.

According to Fichajes.net via TuttoJuve, Barcelona are leading the race for the signature of Boubacar Kamara, leaving Juventus and Milan behind.

The French-Senegalese talent is a youth product of Olympique Marseille who rose all the way to become an important member in Jorge Sampaoli’s starting formation.

However, Kamara is so far refusing to sign a contract extension with the Ligue 1 side, and could walk away as a free agent by the end of the season.

The young man will celebrate his 22nd birthday next November, and he is mainly considered to be a defensive midfielder – although he can also operate as a center back.

While the U21 France international appears to possess the right profile that the Old Lady is looking for at the moment, the report claims that the Catalans have already made some progress in the negotiations.