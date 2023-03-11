Barcelona leading Juventus in the race for Liverpool man

Roberto Firmino has sparked a market frenzy after deciding to leave Liverpool at the end of this season.

The Brazilian has been one of the finest attackers in European football in the last five seasons.

He has spent all of that at Liverpool and has won all the club trophies available to him in the colours of the Reds.

He is now going to leave in the summer and Juventus wants to add him to their squad as a free agent at the end of the term.

The Bianconeri have enjoyed the performance of Angel di Maria, who joined them as a free agent in the summer and believe Firmino can make a similar impact.

However, a report on Tuttojuve reveals Barcelona wants to add him to their squad and is currently leading the race.

Juve FC Says

Firmino would be a solid addition to our squad, but as one of the finest attackers around, we expect more clubs to have an interest.

It remains unclear which country he wants to play in next, but we could convince him to choose Italy and he knows he will get a chance to win trophies in Turin.

As long as he hasn’t signed up for another club yet, we have to try and get a deal sorted.