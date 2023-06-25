Barcelona likes Chiesa but Juventus asking price scares them

Barcelona has emerged as one of the clubs expressing interest in Federico Chiesa, whose future at Juventus has become increasingly uncertain.

Chiesa, who is under contract with Juventus until 2025, has been consistently delivering impressive performances for the Bianconeri.

While Juventus considers him a crucial part of their future plans, the club’s financial difficulties have made every player potentially available for sale.

Barcelona holds a favourable opinion of Chiesa and believes he would be a good fit for their team if he were to join.

However, according to a report from Tuttojuve, Barcelona has concerns about the potential cost of acquiring Chiesa. Juventus is reportedly demanding around €60 million for his transfer, a fee that Barcelona deems too expensive.

As a result, Barcelona may face challenges in meeting Juventus’ valuation and completing a move for the talented attacker.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is a player that most European clubs dream about having in their squad and the ex-Fiorentina man can do even better at a different team.

However, we must keep him at the Allianz Stadium beyond this campaign and that involves rejecting offers for his signature.

He is a player we need to keep, but we are in a summer where sacrifices must be made to help the team move forward on and off the field and we will support the club if he is sold for a good fee.