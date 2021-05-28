Barcelona make their move for big Juventus target

Barcelona is set to spoil Juventus’ plans for Gigio Donnarumma as the Italian goalie looks set to find a new home.

He was negotiating a new deal with AC Milan for much of this campaign, but they finally withdrew their offer and have signed Mike Maignan from Lille as his replacement.

Juve had been paying attention to his contract situation and hoped it would collapse so that they can land him.

Their wishes have been granted, but they are not the only team looking to sign the goalkeeper.

Todofichajes says Barcelona has contacted his agent Mino Raiola over a possible free transfer to Camp Nou.

The Catalans have one of the best goalkeepers in the world in Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

But they look set to lose their backup, Neto, who wants to join a team that would consider him for regular action.

The report says there is some doubt over the future of Ter Stegen and Barca wants to protect themselves against any eventualities.

It maintains that Juventus is the closest team to Donnarumma at the moment, but the Catalans called his agent yesterday to inform him of their interest.

Donnarumma wants to remain a starter in any team he joins and that could force Juve to sell Wojciech Szczęsny this summer.