Barcelona has made an interesting proposal to Juventus if the Bianconeri are determined to sign Franck Kessie in the current transfer window, reports Tuttomercatoweb. Juventus has been in talks with Kessie’s representatives, aiming to convince the Ivorian midfielder to make a return to Serie A.

As the two clubs prepare to meet in America, Barcelona has expressed its interest in Federico Chiesa. The Catalans have proposed that Juventus include the talented attacker as part of their bid for Kessie, a move that they believe would benefit all parties involved in the transaction.

However, there might be hesitancy from Juventus’ side due to their past experience with a similar player swap deal. In 2020, Juventus and Barcelona exchanged Arthur Melo and Miralem Pjanic, but the Bianconeri did not gain significant benefits from that transaction, which could make them cautious about engaging in a similar arrangement this time.

Juve FC Says

Kessie and Chiesa cannot be compared and this request could be Barca’s way of telling us the Ivorian is not for sale.

If we are to send Chiesa to the Catalans, they must include a huge fee in their bid to add him to their group.

Otherwise, we need to do a deal for Kessie separately because Chiesa is not a player to add as a sweetener to buy a lower-quality player.