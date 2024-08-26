Juventus exile Federico Chiesa is reportedly edging ever closer to signing for Barcelona, even though the parties must overcome a hurdle.

The Italian star has been told to find himself a new club after being omitted from Thiago Motta’s plans. Moreover, the Juventus management is eager to offload him this summer as his contract will expire next year.

The former Fiorentina man has been linked with several potential destinations between Italy and abroad.

However, it was Barcelona who finally made concrete steps for the winger.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, the Catalan giants are making progress in their attempts to land the Italy international.

The operation should cost them a transfer fee of 10 million euros in addition to 3 million as bonuses.

For his part, the player would sign a three-year contract with an option for another season. The agreement includes a net salary of 4 million euros plus another 2M in easily achievable add-ons.

Nevertheless, the Turin-based newspaper notes that the Blaugrana must first make way for Chiesa on their wage bill.

Barcelona’s transfer dealings have been impeded by La Liga’s Financial Fair Play rules over the past few years.

The club must not exceed a certain salary cap, so before signing the Juventus star, they must first trim their squad.

The Catalans have already offloaded Ilkay Gundogan who made his return to Manchester City, while Vitor Roque and Clement Lenglet should follow the German veteran to the exit door.