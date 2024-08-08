Barcelona is the latest club to be offered the chance to sign Federico Chiesa as they struggle to secure a winger.

The Catalans are looking to add a new winger to their squad in this transfer window, with Hansi Flick aiming to inject some pace into their attack.

Chiesa is on the market, and Juventus has asked him to find a new club before the transfer window closes, giving Barcelona a good opportunity to sign him.

The winger would likely jump at the chance to join such a prestigious club, having been unenthusiastic about interest from the likes of AS Roma and Napoli so far.

Barcelona’s first choice for the wing is Nico Williams, following his impressive performance at Euro 2024.

However, the Athletic Bilbao player does not seem interested in changing clubs this summer, and a report in Sport claims that Barcelona has now been offered Chiesa.

Both Chiesa and Williams play the same role, and Chiesa, who was one of the best players in Europe during Euro 2020, could still thrive at a big club like Barcelona.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is still a talented boy and he has what is required to do well at a top team like Barcelona.