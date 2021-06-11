Barcelona offering one of their superstars to Juventus

Barcelona is offering Antoine Griezmann to Juventus as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo’s future at Juve remains uncertain with the attacker currently at the Euros with the Portugal national team.

He remains one of the important players back in Turin and he has the goals to back up his relevance in the squad.

The return of Massimiliano Allegri could see him get shipped out and saving his wages would be of immense help to the club.

Calciomercato says Barcelona is paying close attention to the developments around Ronaldo’s future in Turin.

They aren’t interested in making a move for him, but they hope to ship Griezmann to Juve as a replacement for the attacker.

The Frenchman was a big-money buy for them in 2019, but he has failed to hit the heights expected of him by the club.

They are now looking to offload his wages from their payroll and they know that Juve is one of the few clubs that can afford him.

The report adds that the Catalans are open to sending him to Italy on loan as long as Juve pays his wages.

However, his 18m euros per season salary might be too much for the Bianconeri and they are more likely to renew Alvaro Morata’s loan deal.