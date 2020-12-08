Barcelona offers another swap deal to Juventus after Pjanic – Arthur exchange

The Champions League clash between Juventus and Barcelona this evening at Camp Nou will decide which team will occupy the top spot of group G, but it will also be an occasion for the directors of both team to talk about future transfers.

After the summer swap deal between Miralem Pjanic and Arthur Melo, the Catalonian team is keen on proposing to the Bianconeri another exchange.

It’s has been years since Barcelona’s first attempt to bring Paulo Dybala to the Camp Nou, Juventus has always rejected the offers from the Blaugrana, but things have changed now that Dybala is performing poorly under Andrea Pirlo.

According to Sportmediaset’s Claudio Raimondi (via Juvenews.eu), Barça could offer Philippe Coutinho to Juventus in a bid to land the Argentinean striker, who could become the heir to Lionel Messi’s number 10 shirt, as Barcelona’s ace is set to leave the club next summer.

Last season Coutinho played on loan at Bayern Munich, winning the Champions League, Bundesliga and DFB Pokal and scoring 11 goals in 38 games.

However, his performances weren’t enough good to ensure him a regular place in Hansi Flick’s starting XI, and at the end of the season, Bayern decided not to permanently acquire the offensive midfielder, who returned to Barca.

Can he be the right man for Pirlo’s 3-4-1-2 formation? Is Dybala’s spell at Juventus definitely over?