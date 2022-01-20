Barcelona officially put contract rebel on the market – Can Juventus pounce on the situation?

After months of speculations and never-ending news reports, the rift between Barcelona and Ousmane Dembelé is no longer a hidden secret.

After all, the dirty laundry has been revealed by manager Xavi Hernandez and sporting director Mateu Alemany.

The Frenchman’s contract is set to expire by the end of the season, and apparently, he and his agent are not in a hurry to sign an extension.

On the other hand, the Blaugrana would resent the idea of losing the player for free after initially spending around 140 million euros to seal his signature back in 2017.

“There is no more time and there are only two ways: either Ousmane signs or he will be sold immediately,” Xavi made the situation loud and clear as reported by Calciomercato.

“The contacts have been going on since last July, and several proposals have been presented to him and his agent,” revealed Alemany.

“The last one has not been accepted and considering their position in recent weeks, we feel that Dembelé does not believe in our future project.

“So I think he should leave as soon as possible. We do not want to keep players who do not believe in this project.”

Although Juventus have been linked with the player in the past, the source claims that Paris Saint Germain and other Premier League clubs could be way ahead of the Italians.

While Barcelona will try to recuperate some of their losses by selling the player in the next few days, it remains to be seen if any club would be willing to spend a large figure on a soon-to-be free agent.

Perhaps if the 2018 World Cup winner remains at the Camp Nou until June, then the Bianconeri’s chances of poaching his signature would slightly increase.