Former Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny didn’t mince his words when asked to pick the strongest team he represented throughout his career.

The 34-year-old agreed to rescind his contract with the Bianconeri based on the management’s request last summer.

The Pole was one of the club’s highest earners (with a yearly salary of 6 million euros). Juve thus decided to replace him with the younger Michele Di Gregorio whose wages are significantly lower.

Shortly after leaving Turin, Szczesny decided to hang up his gloves, only to make a quick turnaround after receiving a call from Barcelona.

Desperate for a top-notch goalkeeper after losing Marc-Andre Ter Stegen to a season-ending injury, the Catalan giants turned to the former Poland international, and it turned out to be a brilliant coup.

The former Arsenal and Roma star has been producing stellar displays between the posts this season, whether in LaLiga or the Champions League. Barca, as a whole, have been in thrilling form this season, as they currently lead the league table, and they’re still challenging for the UCL and Copa Del Rey.

Therefore, Szczesny didn’t hesitate when asked if Barcelona is the best team he has ever had in his career.

“Yes, without a doubt,” answered the experienced custodian in his interview with TVP Sport via Calciomercato.

“I cannot deny that they are also the most effective team. The match against Atlético was my nineteenth match without defeat.”

Szczesny also declared he isn’t worried about Ter Stegen’s return from injury, welcoming his teammate back to the fold.

“Ter Stegen has started training with us and he seems fit, and above all, he is healthy, and that is the most important thing. I say this with relief.

“I came here to replace Marc, and I would have no problem if Marc returned and simply reclaimed his place.

“I want to help the team and give my all on the pitch, but if at some point the coach decides that the captain will return and take over the role of first-choice goalkeeper, for me it would be a completely normal and understandable situation.”