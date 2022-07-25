Memphis Depay has been made available for transfer by Barcelona, according to AS, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

The attacker only joined the Catalans last summer after running down his contract at Lyon.

Juve was also interested in adding him to their squad as a free agent, but he chose a move to Barca.

He was a key player for them at the start of his career there, but they have added many players to their squad in this transfer window. They want to make some money from his sale now.

This should be good news to Juve because they want to sign another forward to become a deputy to Dusan Vlahovic.

However, it remains unclear if they can win the competition for his signature because AC Milan, Napoli and Tottenham also want to sign him.

Juve FC Says

Depay seems not to be a big club player, considering that he has always struggled to settle at one.

He flopped at Manchester United before reviving his career at Lyon. Now he has been put up for sale by Barcelona.

Juve needs an experienced individual who will make an instant impact and be useful to us.

Depay might also struggle to play regularly when Federico Chiesa becomes fit again, and a lack of assurance over his playing time could scupper this deal.