Barcelona are reportedly plotting a move for Adrien Rabiot whose contract with Juventus will expire at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has cemented himself as one of the most elemental players at the club in recent campaigns, but his contractual situation remains a major headache.

The two parties were in a similar situation last year, but they eventually renewed their collaboration just days before the deal expired.

The problem? It was only a one-year extension.

Therefore, the midfielder’s future remains hanging in the balance.

According to Cat 3 broadcast via JuventusNews24, Barcelona are looking to pounce on the situation and lure Rabiot to Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana have been linked with the France international in the past, as they were close to securing his services on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019. Nevertheless, Juventus ultimately won the race.

The source claims that the Catalan giants could soon launch talks with Adrien’s mother Veronique who acts as her son’s agent.

However, Juventus won’t give up, as they still seek an agreement with Mrs. Rabiot.

The report believes that Rabiot will only make a decision on his future towards the end of the season.

The Bianconeri will be hoping to maintain the services of a player whom they consider to be a true pillar, as well as a Max Allegri favorite.

The Juventus vice-captain contributed with three goals and as many assists in 20 appearances across all competitions this season.