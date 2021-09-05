Barcelona plot January move for Juventus target

Barcelona was close to signing Dani Olmo in the final days of the last transfer window, but RB Leipzig held on to their prized asset, who has also attracted the attention of Juventus.

The Spaniard is one of the leading stars of the current generation of Spanish players and he was a youth team player for Barca.

He has developed his career at Dynamo Zagreb and Leipzig and is now set to join a top club.

Juve is one of the suitors who have monitored his career progress for some time now and the Bianconeri had been hoping to sign him as soon as the chance presents itself.

But Barca will pose a significant threat to those plans with Mundo Deportivo via Tuttomercatoweb reporting that the Catalans are already planning to sign him in January.

The report claims that they intend to start speaking with his representatives soon which would make them favourites to land him

If talks with his camp are positive, they will need to just find an agreement with his club before they can land him.

Juve has signed younger players recently, which makes him an ideal target, but they might have to pay over the odds before they can beat Barca to sign him now.