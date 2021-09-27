Barcelona prepared to offer Juventus two players to sign De Ligt

Barcelona remains keen on adding Matthijs de Ligt to their squad and they are preparing an offer of two players in exchange for the Dutchman.

Juve has made him untouchable, but Calciomercato says Barca will offer them Marc Andre Ter Stegen and Memphis Depay in exchange for the former Ajax man.

The Catalans have long been his admirers and they competed with Juve for his signature in 2019.

He is still yet to become a mainstay in the Juventus starting XI as Giorgio Chiellini is still going strong.

However, the Bianconeri are clear that he would become the long-term replacement of the Euro 2020 winner.

As they continue to struggle in Serie A, it could tempt the defender to leave.

However, Barca will struggle to sign him because the report didn’t say they were ready to add money.

It claims they hope the players they are offering in exchange for his signature would be worth 75m euros.

Juve might not want them and if they decide to wait for a cash-only deal, then this proposal will be rejected.

He has played the full 90 minutes in Juve’s last two league games and they have won them, albeit without a clean sheet.