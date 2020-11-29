Barcelona preparing to make a move for top Juventus player

Reports from Spain via Tuttojuve claims that Barcelona has remained interested in Matthijs de Ligt.

The defender was a star in the Ajax team of the 2018/2019 season that almost reached the final of the Champions League.

The Bianconeri won the race for his signature among several top teams that wanted to sign him.

Barcelona was one of the teams that Juve beat to land him, but the Catalans didn’t give up hopes of signing him one day.

They signed his former teammate Frenkie de Jong, but he remains firmly in their sights.

The report claims that Barcelona has hatched a plan that might see them get to sign him in the near future.

It says that they have decided to move closer to his agent, Mino Raiola who might be able to influence the player to look for a move.

They will reach an agreement with the Dutch-Italian who also represents Erling Haaland, another Juventus target.

It goes on to say that if Joan Laporta wins election as the president of Barcelona, the Spanish side might make a move for both players.

De Ligt is set to become more important at Juventus as Giorgio Chiellini comes towards the end of his playing career, and it is unlikely that the Bianconeri will sell him.