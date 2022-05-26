Juventus has been linked with a move for Angel di Maria after he played his last match for PSG.

The attacker remains one of the finest in the world at creating chances and scoring goals, and he would add some threat to Juve’s game.

The Bianconeri have looked to be in the driving seat in the last few weeks, but they now have new competition from Barcelona, according to Calciomercato.

The report claims the Catalans have a financial problem which forces them to concentrate on signing free agents.

They are now looking to add Di Maria to their squad as they bid to remain competitive, even though they are facing serious competition from Juve.

Juve FC Says

After losing Paulo Dybala, signing Di Maria will bring some positivity to the Juventus dressing room.

The Argentinian is a very technical player, and he has had stints at Real Madrid and Manchester United as well, which makes him one of the most experienced players we can get.

When a top talent becomes available for free, the club that eventually wins the race for his signature is the one that offers him the best financial package.

Juve has to be prepared to hand Di Maria a better deal than he can get from Barca to win the race for his signature.