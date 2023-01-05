Barcelona president reveals when Super League will begin

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed the proponents of the European Super League expect the competition to kickstart in 2025 without the Premier League clubs.

Juventus, Barca and Real Madrid are the three clubs still supporting the idea after it initially failed and 9 of the original 12 members pulled out.

It is seen as a competing product to UEFA’s Champions League and fans rejected it initially because it was to be a closed shop with no relegation and promotion.

However, the protagonists have modified the idea and the European court will rule on a case they have against UEFA later this year.

Laporta said via Tuttojuve: “In March or April, we will have the ruling of the EU Court of Justice. It will be a very important sentence; the Superleague will be an open competition. Otherwise, I would not have joined. I hope UEFA occupies one more place at the governance table. The goal is to start in 2025, probably without the Premier clubs, at least at the beginning.”

Juve FC Says

The Super League idea will struggle to succeed if fans do not support it, as is the case at the moment.

However, its supporters have time to modify it and make it one of the finest competitions around, but excluding the Premier League clubs could be a problem.

This is because the German and French clubs did not agree initially. It remains unclear if they will join, which will be important because Spanish and Italian clubs alone cannot form a good enough competition.