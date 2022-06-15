European Super League
Barcelona president says Super League clubs are willing to negotiate with UEFA

June 15, 2022 - 8:31 am

The European Super League idea is still being pursued by Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The presidents of the three clubs are refusing to give up on the competition, and they have continued to push for its success.

UEFA has been fighting against the idea, and they have the support of the fans and most governments and governing bodies.

This hasn’t stopped the remaining protagonists from keeping the idea alive, but they might be close to conceding defeat now.

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, recently spoke about it and admitted they will speak with the European football governing body.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “At the moment we don’t have a format for the Super League. It’s a long process, but it serves to make Europe aware that there are ‘club-states’ that they are altering the competition.

“There is full willingness to negotiate with UEFA and I believe that the roughness will finally be smoothed out and a dialogue will be established.”

The Super League idea will be a good one if it succeeds and rivals the Champions League.

But the protagonist didn’t get it right the first time, and fans will be reluctant to support them now.

