Barcelona ready to land a double-blow for Juventus on the market

By the end of the campaign, Juventus are expected to ring some changes within the squad, especially in attack.

With the team only possessing three strikers in Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata – and all of them facing uncertain futures – reinforcement is absolutely needed.

Whilst the management would always bookmark the best available options on the free agents market, another European giant is preparing to land a double-blow for the Old Lady in this regard.

Fabio Paratici and company have been keeping tabs on Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay – as their contracts with Manchester City and Lyon respectively are set to expire at the end of the season.

Nevertheless, according to Mundo Deportivo via Calciomercato, both strikers could be set for a move towards Barcelona.

The Argentine is an old friend of club icon Lionel Messi – who could end up staying at the Camp Nou after all – and the source claims that he would be willing to lower his wages in order to seal the deal.

The 33-year-old currently earns around 12 millions euros per season for his services at the Premier League club.

Moreover, signing Aguero on a relatively reasonable deal would allow the Blaugrana to bring in an additional striker, and that would be Depay.

The Dutchman has also been linked with the likes of Juve and Inter, but the source claims that he has prioritized a transfer to Barcelona.

If the two stars truly end up joining the Spanish giants, then the Old Lady will be forced to search elsewhere.