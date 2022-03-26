Barcelona refuse to give up on Juventus striker

Last January, Alvaro Morata’s transfer to Barcelona was one of the hottest topics of the winter transfer session.

At the end of the day, the Spaniard remained in Turin and is now recreating himself in a new playing position, supporting Dusan Vlahovic from the left flank.

As for the Catalans, they ended up snatching the services of several other forwards (Ferran Torres, Adama Traoré and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang).

But according to TuttoJuve, Barcelona still have eyes for Morata, and will be looking to seal a deal with Atletico Madrid if Juventus fail to do so.

The Bianconeri have already spent 20 million euros to have the striker on loan for two seasons, but the agreement with the Colchoneros states that the Italians must pay another 35 millions to maintain the player on a permanent basis.

For obvious reasons, Juventus would be reluctant to exercise this option, but will instead bargain for a reduced fee.

Juve FC say

Since the player’s contract with Atletico expiring in 2023, the Spanish side will be looking for a quick resolution, and would arguably be willing to accept lower figures.

However, if Barcelona truly intend to enter the fray, then it could well drive Morata’s price up, which wouldn’t suit Juventus at all.