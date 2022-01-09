Barcelona refuses to cool their interest in Juventus man

Barcelona has been interested in a move for Alvaro Morata in recent weeks. The Catalans reportedly want to sign him this month as they struggle in La Liga.

The Spaniard naturally wants to return to his country, so he is open to a move to Catalonia.

However, Juve is banking on him to fire them to a top-four spot at the end of this season.

This means even if they are not getting as many goals as they want from the former Chelsea man, he has a role to play in the team this year.

However, Tuttojuve says Barca remains determined to add a striker to their squad this month, and he is high on their transfer wishlist.

But Juve is not expected to change their mind about keeping him at the club.

Juve FC Says

Morata has hardly been in top form this season and misses more goals than he scores for us.

However, he is one of the most important presences in the dressing room and has been so for the most part.

Even if we might not bring him back to the club after this season, selling him this month is not smart, unless we can sign a much better player like Dusan Vlahovic.