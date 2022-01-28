Barcelona refuses to give up on Juventus man

Dusan Vlahovic’s arrival at Juventus means that Alvaro Morata is likely in his last season in Turin.

The Spaniard has struggled to score enough goals for the Bianconeri in this campaign, and that is one reason they have toiled in Serie A.

He is only in Turin on loan, and his poor form will not help his chances of remaining at the Allianz Stadium.

Barcelona has been interested in a move for him since the start of this transfer window.

Juve has refused to allow him to leave the club. Even the arrival of Vlahovic has not changed that.

Calciomercato says the Catalans also need to convince Atletico Madrid to allow him to join a rival, but the Madrid side says they have to sign him permanently.

Despite all these obstacles, the report says Barca is refusing to give up on adding him to their squad.

It claims the former Chelsea striker wants the transfer, and the Catalunya side will continue to push to get their man.

Juve FC Says

Morata knows his game time would be affected by the arrival of Vlahovic, and he simply wants to escape to another club where he would be a leading player.

Vlahovic has proven to be one of the best strikers in Europe, but we need Morata as an option, at least for the rest of this season.