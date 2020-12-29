Barcelona remains favourite but Juventus is working hard to land Ligue 1 target

Memphis Depay will likely head to Barcelona after his current deal with Lyon expires, but Juventus isn’t giving up on the chase.

The former Manchester United flop has reinvented himself at Lyon since he moved there from Old Trafford.

He has been an important member of their team, and he was instrumental as they reached the semifinal of the Champions League last season.

He is in the final few months of his current deal with them, and they almost cashed in on him in the summer.

Barcelona was the team that would probably have signed him at the time, and the Catalans are still in the race for him.

Calciomercato says that he is likely to make a move to Camp Nou after this season, especially if Ronald Koeman remains the club’s manager.

However, Barcelona will hold their presidential election next month and that could change things.

This means that they could abandon his chase, and that has opened the door for Juventus to try to sign him.

The report says that the Bianconeri remain interested in making a move for him, and they are keeping themselves close enough to take advantage of any hesitation from Barca.