Barcelona reply to Juventus Super League statement, await crucial ruling

On Tuesday, Juventus released a statement that denied their European Super League exit, but instead called for a period of discussion and reflection with fellow rebels Barcelona and Real Madrid.

As we all know by now, the Bianconeri and the two Clasico rivals are the last three remaining clubs that are still backing this controversial project, while the other nine founding members had swiftly dropped out due to the major backlash that ensued following the infamous announcement in April 2021.

For their part, Barcelona have confirmed that they have received an invitation from Juventus to discuss the matter.

However, the Catalans hint that their decision on whether to go on with the project or backtrack could well depend on a crucial ruling from the European Court of Justice.

“FC Barcelona confirms that it has received a communication signed by Gianluca Ferrero, current president of Juventus, yesterday, June 6, 2023,” reads the official statement released by the Blaugrana as published by ilBianconero.

“In accordance with its current and contractual obligations, FC Barcelona will maintain strict confidentiality regarding future conversations with Juventus in order to evaluate their potential withdrawal from the Super League project”.

“FC Barcelona reminds once again that the project is currently in the middle of legal proceedings awaiting a ruling from the Court of Justice of the European Union in Luxembourg.

“The ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union will be essential to ensure the need for legal certainty regarding the adequate and correct interpretation of the legal framework of professional football in Europe.

“This resolution, which is expected to be approved in the coming months, will determine Barça’s final position on the matter.”