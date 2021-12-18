Barcelona reportedly beat Juventus in the race for veteran striker

After enjoying some success during his first season at Old Trafford, Edinson Cavani’s life changed dramatically following Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United.

The Uruguayan had to give up his number 7 jersey in favor of the comeback kid, which has proven to be a perfect metaphor for his current campaign.

The former Paris Saint Germain bomber has only made five Premier League appearances this term, scoring a single goal in the process.

However, the 34-year-old still feels that he has some good years left in the tank, and will try to reignite his career elsewhere.

While Juventus were considering a move for the deadly striker – who once tormented Italian clubs during his spells at Palermo and Napoli – it appears that another European giant has already won the race for his signature.

According to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, Barcelona have reached an agreement with Cavani, who will replace Sergio Aguero.

The Argentine joined the Blaugrana last summer, but had to announce his retirement this week due to a heart issue.

The source claims that Cavani will be handed a contract for 18 months which will see him earning around 4 million euros per season.

On the other hand, the report claims that Juventus are no longer ready to challenge for the player’s signature, believing that the Old Lady will instead focus on landing PSG’s wantaway star, Mauro Icardi during the January transfer session, but only through an initial loan with the right to buy