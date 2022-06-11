After entering the fray for Angel Di Maria, it appears that Barcelona could challenge Juventus for yet another transfer target from Argentina.

On the back of a stellar campaign with Udinese, Juventus have identified Nahuel Molina as the right profile to bolster the right-back role for years to come.

The 24-year-old operated as a wingback, proving his prowess on both ends of the pitch. He contributed in seven goals and five assists in Serie A this season.

But according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Barcelona could offer Juventus some competition for Molina.

Nonetheless, the source believes that the Bianconeri still retain an advantage over their Catalan foes. However, the report warns that Federico Cherubini and company can’t rest on their laurels until they manage to put the Argentine’s signature on paper.

The wingback is a youth product of Boca Juniors who joined Udinese in 2020. While his first campaign in Italy had its ups and downs, he truly cemented himself as one of the best in his position during his second season at the Dacia Arena.

Juve FC say

Although the right-back role isn’t the Old Lady’s priority this summer, snatching the services of the promising Molina might be too enticing to neglect.

So perhaps Juve should accelerate the negotiations with Udinese in order to anticipate the competition, especially since Barcelona are currently crippled by their financial crisis which is preventing them from finalizing their dealings.