Barcelona reportedly leading the race for veteran striker wanted at Juventus

Despite being two months shy from his 35th birthday, Edinson Cavani still has top level suitors on the European scene.

Following his memorable stint at Paris Saint Germain, the Uruguayan signed for Manchester United in 2020.

The striker proved that he remains a deadly bomber, but the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo reduced his importance at Old Trafford.

The returning Portuguese immediately stamped his authority in Northern England, taking Cavani’s starting berth as well as his squad number, adding insult to injury.

Therefore, the former Napoli man could be on the move once again, and Juventus took note of his availability.

The Old Lady is searching the market for a reliable center forward that can solve the team’s shortcomings in front of goal.

Nevertheless, signing the Uruguay international won’t be an easy task in the presence of another top European suitor.

According to El Mundo Deportivo via JuventusNews24, Barcelona are leading the race to sign Cavani in the winter transfer market.

The report adds that the Blaugrana’s new manager, Xavi Hernandez, has Ferran Torres on top of his wish-list, but the Manchester City youngster won’t be available on the market.

Therefore, the Catalans will resort to Cavani who would technically replace Sergio Aguero, as the Argentine striker could be forced to retire from the sport due to heart problems.