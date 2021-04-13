Barcelona reportedly set to offer contract for Juventus transfer target

As soon as Manchester City announced the departure of their all-time goalscorer Sergio Aguero, all sort of speculations arose regarding his future.

As expected, Juventus were quickly considered among the potential suitors of the Argentine, considering the fact that the management has become specialized in signing glamorous free agents.

The 32-year-old could in fact be replacement for one of the current Juventus forwards, as Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata all face uncertain futures at the club for different reasons.

Nonetheless, the Old Lady could be left behind, as another major European club could pounce on the situation.

According to Spanish newspaper Sport (via TuttoJuve), Barcelona are set to make an offer for the former Atletico Madrid man.

Whilst the offer is not expected to be a financially tempting one, but the Catalans will be hoping to lure the Man City striker using his great friendship with Leo Messi.

The two men have been teammates with the Argentine national team for more than a decade, but never had the opportunity to play side by side at club level.

Nonetheless, it should be mentioned that Messi’s future in Barcelona is far from certain, as the club is still trying to convince him to sign a new contract.

More details are expected to be revealed concerning this saga within the upcoming weeks.