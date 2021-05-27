Barcelona returns for De Ligt, but Juventus has no plans to sell

Barcelona missed out on signing Matthijs de Ligt to Juventus in 2019, but the Blaugrana haven’t given up on him.

The Dutchman was one of the best defenders in Europe in his last season at Ajax and he has remained highly rated.

He is still not exactly a guaranteed starter at Juventus as he was signed to replace the likes of Leonardo Bonucci or Giorgio Chiellini in the Bianconeri lineup.

The defender will hope to feature more regularly for the club from next season, but Barcelona could attempt to sign him before then.

They signed his friend and national teammate, Frenkie de Jong in the same summer that he moved to Juve and wants to reunite them.

The Spanish club has just made Joan Laporta their new president and he is looking to return them to the glory days.

He plans to add some new top players to the squad ahead of next season and Calciomercato says De Ligt is one of those players.

However, Juventus sees him as a solid part of their future and the Bianconeri has no plans to sell him.

The report says he has a release clause of more than 100m euros and it doesn’t even kick in until 2022.