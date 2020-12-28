firpo
Transfer News

Barcelona set asking price for Juventus target

December 28, 2020 - 10:15 am

Junior Firpo is attracting the attention of Juventus and Barcelona is open to selling the former Real Betis man.

The Catalans are looking to balance their books after being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

They have had to get their players to take pay cuts to keep the team afloat and things haven’t looked okay for them since.

They are now looking to sell some of their players and Firpo is one of them.

Calciomercato says that Juventus is among the teams looking to sign him.

The Bianconeri and Inter Milan want to land him on loan with the option of making the move permanent.

But Barcelona isn’t interested in such a deal especially because other teams want him and would be willing to pay to land him permanently.

The report says that Wolves and West Ham from the Premier League want to sign him as well.

Seeing the competition for his signature increasing, Barcelona has set an asking price of 22m euros for his sale.

That fee might be too much for Juventus to pay for a defender in the current climate, but one reason why the Catalans have set such a figure is that they will pay a percentage of his transfer fee to Real Betis.

