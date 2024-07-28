The arrival of Jean-Clair Todibo to Juventus will also bear good news to Barcelona who will collect a decent sell-on fee.

The Bianconeri are on the verge of finalizing a move for the Frenchman. They have already agreed personal terms with the player a few weeks back, and have recently found a breakthrough in their negotiations with Nice.

The Ligue 1 side has agreed to loan the player to the Serie A giants for 5 million euros, with an obligation to buy at the end of the season set at 35 million euros.

Todibo has been plying his trade at the French Riviera club since 2021 when he made his return to his home country following an underwhelming early-career experience at Barcelona.

The defender never truly managed to carve himself a prominent role at Camp Nou, so the Blaugrana sold him to Nice for 8 million euros plus add-ons worth circa 7M.

Moreover, the Catalan giants inserted a sell-on fee clause allowing them to generate a profit from a future sale.

According to IlBianconero, this clause entitles Barcelona to 20% of the transfer fee.

Hence, the La Liga giants will initially earn 1 million euros as their cut from the loan fee, but should eventually pocket 7 million when Todibo completes his transfer to Juventus on a permanent basis, thus raising the total to 8 million.

The 24-year-old is expected to form a defensive partnership with Gleison Bremer in Thiago Motta’s four-back backline.