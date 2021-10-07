Barcelona set to release their defender – Could Juventus pounce on the situation?

Three years ago, Samuel Umtiti was on the top of the world. The defender was a pillar at the back for Barcelona and won the 2018 World Cup with France at the tender age of 24.

Unfortunately for the center back, things went south afterwards. The player suffered from recurring injury problems and failed to maintain his fitness and his form on a consistent basis.

The Blaugrana tried to offload him last summer in their attempts to lower their astronomical wage bill, but a deal failed to materialize.

Umtiti eventually remained in Catalunya, but he is yet to play a single minute this season for Ronald Koeman’s side, as the relationship between the player and the club has vastly deteriorated.

According to Diario Gol Via ILBianconero, Barcelona could opt to release the defender from his contract in order to get rid of his salary.

Afterwards, the World Champion would be free to sign for any club on a Bosman deal, and the source mentions that Juventus could be interested in his services.

The Bianconeri are looking for reinforcements at the back as Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini have reached the autumn of their careers.

However, with the 27-year-old’s injury record, the Old Lady would be taking a major risk with such signing.

The report also names Milan as another Italian club who could pursue the former Lyon man.