Barcelona star expects a tough game on his return to Italy

Miralem Pjanic will make an early return to Juventus next week after he left the Bianconeri to join Barcelona this summer.

The Bosnian joined Barcelona in a swap deal that also saw Arthur move to Juventus.

He had been a good servant for Juve for four years after joining from AS Roma and his departure took some fans by surprise.

But Arthur is a fine player to have in his place and the Brazilian is also very young and probably the closest thing that we have to an Andrea Pirlo at the moment.

When Barcelona visits Juventus in the Champions League next week, Pjanic will be given the chance to revisit his old stomping ground and he has admitted that the game will be tough for his new team.

The Catalans will face Real Madrid in La Liga this weekend before making the trip to Turin and he claimed that although he expects the match to be tough, he and his teammates will be ready.

“Now we think about the Clasico, our next game, then it’ll be Juventus turn,” Pjanic told Uefa after Barcelona’s 5-1 win against Ferencvaros at the Nou Camp via Football-Italia.

“It will be important and also difficult, but we are ready.”