Barcelona star is claimed to have rejected two Juventus offers this summer

Sergio Aguero is claimed to have rejected two offers from Juventus this summer before joining Barcelona.

The Argentine forward and former club Manchester City both revealed that they would be parting ways in the summer when his playing contract was set to expire, sparking a number of rumours about where he could potentially end up.

He has since signed for the Catalan giants, only to see international team-mate Lionel Messi leave on a free transfer after the club weren’t allowed to extend his playing deal due to financial restraints.

Diario Sport are now claiming that Aguero had rejected two separate offers from Juventus this summer before opting to sign with the Camp Nou side, and I can’t help but believe we were lucky not to have signed him.

Sergio is missing more than he is present for Barcelona, much like he was last term with Man City, while we already have enough issues keeping our current crop of options fit also.

All of Paulo Dybala, Kaio Jorge and Alvaro Morata have been injured in recent weeks, leaving just Moise Kean or an out of position Federico Chiesa as options down the middle, but had we signed the former City star that would likely have meant that Chiesa alone would have been available in recent weeks instead.

